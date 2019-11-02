Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah for 14 days

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for 14 days in drugs recovery case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Judge ordered the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) to produce the former Punjab law minister in the case hearing on November 16.

The ANF produced Rana Sanaullah in anti-narcotics court for the hearing today.

The investigation agency also presented the mobile phone data of the investigation officer in the court.

“The mobile phone data of Rana Sanaullah will be produced in the next hearing of the case,” ANF officials informed the court.

The court in previous hearing, had summoned detailed record of the phone calls of PML-N leader on the request of the defence side.

Rana Sanaullah sought the court’s permission for meeting with the family members and his lawyers.

The learned judge allowed the accused to meet family members and lawyers in the courtroom.

The defence counsel pleaded to the court for hearing of a plea about handing over vehicle of former Punjab law minister but the duty judge said that the anti-narcotics court judge has been appointed and he will hear the petition.

The federal government has named Sessions Judge Shakir Hassan as the new judge of the anti-narcotics court, who will preside over the case against Rana Sanaullah in the next hearing.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted charge-sheet against Rana Sanaullah in July this year, in a case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car.

