Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah till Dec 14

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for 14 days in alleged drugs recovery case, ARY News reported.

Rana Sanauallah was produced before the court under strict security. The police denied entry to the lawyers and media persons in the courtroom, which was resulted in scuffles.

The defence lawyers as a protest against the inappropriate behavior of police personnel boycotted the court proceedings.

Defence lawyer Tahir Khalil Sindhu said that the security officials resorted to violence against him and other lawyers.

Meanwhile, the court extended judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah till December 14.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted charge-sheet against the PML-N stalwart in July this year, in a case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car.

The ANF submitted the charge-sheet to the relevant court seized with the hearing of the case.

Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

