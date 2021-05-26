Court extends judicial remand of PML-N’s Javed Latif

LAHORE: A local court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif for seven days, ARY News reported.

Jail officials not produced the PML-N leader before the court today. The prosecutor informed the court that the jail authorities decided against production of Javed Latif in court owing to the corona SOPs.

Judicial Magistrate Sabir Hussain Dar extended judicial remand of the PML-N leader for seven days and ordered his production in the court on June 02.

The PML-N workers were gathered at the Model Town court complex for hearing of the case against Javed Latif and staged a protest and chanted slogans against the government and for release of the party leader.

The party workers also burnt tyres in the protest demonstration.

Police took PML-N MNA Javed Latif into custody on April 27 after a sessions court dismissed his bail in a case pertaining to allegedly defaming state institutions.

The PML-N leader appeared before the court as additional sessions judge Wajid Minhas resumed hearing. The court reserved a verdict after hearing arguments of both defence counsel and prosecutor.

Latif left the courtroom before the pronouncement of the verdict. The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested him near Saggian Pul after the court dismissed his bail plea, according to his lawyer.

