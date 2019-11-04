Court extends physical remand of Khursheed Shah for five days

SUKKUR: The sessions court Sukkur granted five days physical remand of former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah to NAB on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

Khursheed Shah was transferred to sessions court Sukkur in an ambulance from NICVD Sukkur where he has been admitted due to cardiac disease, after completion of his previous 15 days’ physical remand.

Khursheed Shah recently underwent an angiography procedure at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Sukkur due to cardiac problem.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented Shah before a sessions court judge after the accountability court judge went on leave. The NAB demanded further physical remand of the PPP leader in assets beyond means case. The court extended the remand for five days.

The PPP leader had been shifted to the NICVD Sukkur after he had complained of chest pain on October 27.

He underwent an angiography procedure and the report diagnosed his three cardiac arteries were clogged due to the shooting blood pressure.

The doctors handed over the medical report to the NAB.

