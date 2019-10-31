Khursheed Shah underwent angiography at NICVD : sources

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Thursday underwent an angiography procedure at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

According to NAB sources, the angiography test of Khursheed Shah was conducted under the supervision of NICVD’s head at the hospital.

The sources further said that two of his arteries allegedly developed issues and were creating restriction of blood flow to heart.

The NAB sources said that his medical report will be presented before the NAB court tomorrow. The PPP leader had been shifted to the medical facility after he had complained of chest pain on October 27.

Earlier on October 21, an accountability court had granted 15 days’ physical remand of former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond means reference.

The judge had ordered the accountability bureau to produce Shah on November 04, before the court.

Earlier, the NAB had produced Khursheed Shah before the accountability court Sukkur after completion of his physical remand of six days.

