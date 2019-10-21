SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday produced former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah before accountability court Sukkur in hearing of assets beyond means reference, ARY News reported.

NAB prosecutor pleaded to the court for further remand of the accused for questioning.

Prosecutor said that he gives no proper answers of questions adding that the family members of Khursheed Shah were also not cooperating in the probe. “His son Farrukh Shah failed to appear in the NAB office,” the prosecutor told the court.

He claimed that Syed Khursheed Shah also owning a plot in SITE area of Karachi. Prosecutor said that the bureau has expanded investigation against the accused.

Barrister Raza Rabbani in defence arguments said that the NAB has questioned around hundred hours from Khursheed Shah after his detention but without any result. The accountability bureau wants to extract a forced confession from Shah, he argued.

“It is an open violation of Article 30-B of the constitution,” defence counsel said and pleaded to the court for sending the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Accountability Judge had granted six days’ physical remand of the People’s Party leader to the NAB till October 21 (today).

Shah is facing charges of corruption in assets beyond means of income reference.

The counsel of Shah in a previous hearing argued that his client being subjected to political victimization.

He claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog found no evidence against his client as the investigation is now shrunken to four plots after leveling allegations of Rs500 billion financial irregularities.

