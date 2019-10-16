SHC extends interim bail of co-accused in Khursheed Shah assets’ case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended the interim bail of the all co-accused in assets beyond income case against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The high court approved the temporary exemption for appearance in the hearing of Shah’s wives and asked all accused persons to cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to carry on investigation in the case.

The court questioned the progress of the probe with the NAB prosecutor appeared in the hearing. To this, the prosecutor apprised SHC that Shah was under physical remand and investigation is underway. The anti-corruption watchdog got details of Shah’s bank accounts and other important evidences, the prosecutor added.

The official detailed that the wives of Khursheed Shah, Bibi Gulnaz and Bibi Tallat, are among the co-accused, whereas, Zeeraq Shah, Farrukh Shah, Laddu Mal, Pehlaaj, Ijaz Baloch, Ajeet Kumar, Qasim Ali Shah, Aftab Soomro and others are also nominated in the corruption case.

Later, the court extended interim bail of all co-accused persons till November 15 and adjourned the hearing.

Shah’ custody, case background

Pakistan People’s Party stalwart and former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah had been taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 18 excused himself from appearing over a summon in ongoing assets beyond means investigation.

The properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to the document and it further reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

More 11 properties were registered under his another frontman Laddu Mal and 10 properties were made under name of Hussain Soomro, another frontman of the PPP leader, the document said.

According to the documents available with the NAB, a person namely Umar Jan, also played a vital role for Khursheed Shah. The house and a bombproof car, being used by the PPP leader, are also registered under his name.

After the detention of Shah, an accountability court in Sukkur had granted six days physical remand of People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah to NAB on October 15.

