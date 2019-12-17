Court grants bail to Khursheed Shah in assets reference

SUKKUR: An accountability court on Tuesday granted bail petition of the former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means reference, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had pleaded to the court for extension of judicial remand of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart in assets beyond means case for 15 days.

“The accountability bureau has failed to produce any evidence or filed reference against Syed Khursheed Shah even after 90 days of his detention,” seasoned lawyer Senator Raza Rabbani argued before the court today.

Khursheed shah is being subjected to political victimization, Raza Rabbani said. He pleaded to the court to dismiss the case against the veteran political leader.

The NAB prosecutor on the court’s query informed the judge that the reference has been prepared and sent for the approval of the Chairman NAB.

The reference will be filed in the court after approval within 15 days, he further said.

The court granted bail petition of Syed Khursheed Shah in the reference.

According to PPP leader’s lawyer Mukesh Kumar, the court has granted bail to his client and ordered for depositing a bail amount of Rs five million.

Last week, the NAB had decided to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the case against Syed Khursheed Shah.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader is facing charges of corruption in assets reference.

