Court grants bail to suspect in woman’s suicide case

KARACHI: A model court granted on Monday bail to a suspect in a case pertaining to allegedly blackmailing and harassing a woman who committed suicide in Shadman Town.

The court approved the bail of Irtiza against a surety bond of Rs 100,000.

The 41-year-old victim ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan last month. The case was registered against six men for allegedly harassing and blackmailing her.

Irtiza’s lawyer contended that there are three key suspects in the case while the three others have been taken into custody on the basis of suspicion. “My client has no role in the entire matter,” he added.

According to the FIR, lodged on a complaint of a brother of the deceased, she committed suicide because she was fed up with the “blackmailing, harassment and threats” of the suspects.

The police said six suspects have been arrested in the case while three unknown suspects are yet to be arrested.

