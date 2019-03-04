Court to resume hearing of Paragon city scandal today

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday will resume hearing into Paragon Housing Society scandal against Khawaja brothers, ARY News reported.

The court has sought a detailed answer from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the allegations against the Khawaja brothers in the Paragon Housing Society scheme case.

On February 16, an accountability court extended the judicial remand of both the siblings for 16 days till March 4 in the scam.

Khawaja brothers are being investigated by the accountability watchdog for alleged corruption in Paragon Housing Society and accumulating wealth beyond known sources of income.

Both are accused of abusing their powers, when they were serving as ministers during last tenure of the government.

Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique were arrested on December 11 after the LHC rejected their bail plea.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against the fraud committed by Ashiana Iqbal Housing Society.

Last year, the anti-graft authority arrested former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Khan Cheema and others over allegations of corruption in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Society scam.

