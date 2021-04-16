ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday deferred indictment of Opposition Leader in Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani and other accused in a graft case related to awarding alleged illegal advertisement contract.

Saleem Baig along with two other accused appear before the court in today’s hearing, while Gilani did not show up before the court.

The court, later, fixed May 18 for the indictment of the accused in the case.

Read more: NAB told to file reference against PPP leader, others in two weeks

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approved filing corruption references against former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and others for their alleged involvement in illegally awarding an advertising contract in violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

The other accused in the case included former secretary Information Technology Farooq Awan, former principal information officer Muhammad Saleem, Syed Hassan Sheikh, Inam Akbar, and other officials of the Ministry of Information Technology, who allegedly misused their authority which caused a loss of Rs128.07 million to the national kitty.

