NAB told to file reference against PPP leader, others in two weeks

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a reference against PPP leader Jam Khan Shoro and others within two weeks and submit a compliance report on Feb 26.

Shoro is among the 18 suspects facing charges of unlawfully allotting government land.

At the outset of the hearing, the bench asked the NAB prosecutor to explain progress thus far made in an inquiry against the suspects, to which he replied a reference against them has been sent to the NAB headquarters for approval upon conclusion of the investigation.

The court directed the anti-graft watchdog to file a reference against the petitioners within two weeks, rejecting a request by the prosecutor to grant four weeks’ time for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the court extended the interim bail granted to the PPP leader and others until the next hearing slated for Feb 26.

According to NAB, Jam Khan Shoro along with others illegally leased out government land for a CNG station in Hyderabad, causing millions of rupees loss to the national exchequer. It added the bureau has found evidence against them.

Earlier, the NAB prosecutor had told the court that three different inquiries were being carried out against the former local government minister, one of them pertained to illegal allotment of 62 government plots in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

