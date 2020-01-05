NAB arrests PPP leader Aijaz Jakhrani’s close aide in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Sukkur, on Sunday claimed to have arrested Zaheer, a close aide to Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Prison Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to NAB sources, the anti-graft watchdog, on a tip off, conducted raid at a house in Islamabad and took the suspect in to custody.

Zaheer is involved in mega money laundering and fraud cases, the sources said and added that the suspect was apprehended on the charges of owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

Zaheer will be shifted to Sukkur for further investigations after getting transit remand from an accountability court in the federal capital.

Last year on November 13, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had claimed to have arrested alleged frontman of Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Prisons and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani.

According to sources, the accused was identified as Abdul Razzaq, a construction contractor by profession.

The accused had once slipped at the hands of NAB team during a raid in Karachi, they had said and claimed that he was accused of wrongdoings worth millions involving public sector uplift projects.

