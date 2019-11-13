Sukkur: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested alleged frontman of Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Prisons and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, the accused identified as Abdul Razzaq, a construction contractor by profession, was arrested by NAB Sukkur team.

The accused has once slipped at the hands of NAB team during a raid in Karachi, they said and claimed that he was accused of wrongdoings worth millions involving public sector uplift projects.

On September 21, the NAB also arrested another alleged frontman of the adviser, Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani, in assets beyond known sources of income case.

Read More: SHC seeks reply from NAB in Jakhrani’s plea seeking removal of his name from ECL

According to accountability bureau sources, Jakhrani has accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income being chairman of the Jacobabad Municipal Committee and is also accused of giving a bulletproof vehicle to former President Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur.

Aijaz Jakhrani had rejected the allegations of giving a bulletproof vehicle to Faryal Talpur and said such allegations are aimed to defame Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader.

On September 30, an accountability court extended physical remand of Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani for 15 days.

At the beginning of the hearing, NAB’s lawyer requested the court to extend physical remand of the accused as the bureau has to investigate his more 11 bank accounts.

The court while accepting NAB’s request, handed over Ghulam Abbas Jakharni to the accountability bureau on 15-day physical remand.

Comments

comments