Court extends interim bail of Safdar Awan in sedition case

LAHORE: A Lahore sessions court on Saturday extended interim bail of Captain (retired) Safdar Awan, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in a sedition case.

He appeared before the court after his interim bail expired today. At the outset of the hearing, Farhad Ali Shah stated that his client, Safdar Awan was allegedly booked in a political case and he had not violated any of the SOPs neither sedition.

The police official apprised the court that Safdar Awan is booked in five sedition cases, which are being investigated. The court after summoning a detailed report from the police in the case extended interim bail of the PML-N lawmaker until January 16.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Safdar and a PML-N MPA, Imran Khalid Butt, at a police station in Gujranwala’s Satellite Town.

According to the FIR, Captain (retd) Safdar had threatened to topple the government through protests and allegedly provoked people against the state and its institutions.

