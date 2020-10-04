Treason case registered against PML-N’s Safdar Awan

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retired) Safdar Awan has been booked under a treason case over his anti-state speeches, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The case has been registered at the Satelite Town Police Station Gujranwala over the complaint of SHO. Safdar Awan in his press conference on Saturday had criticized state institutions.

Sources privy to the development said that police teams have been formed for the arrest of the PML-N stalwart.

It may be noted that Captain retired Safdar is already facing a case of clashes outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz.

He is on bail till October 6.

Read more: Lahore NAB office clash: 58 PML-N workers get bail

On August 12, Lahore police had registered a case against 300 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including its Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the complaint of the National Accountability Bureau after violent clashes outside the NAB office.

The case carried sections dealing with the attack on NAB office in Lahore, interference in official duty and other related sections pertaining to violent acts.

