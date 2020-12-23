Court issues notices to Meesha Shafi, others

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Wednesday issued notices to singer Meesha Shafi and seven others in a case filed against them for allegedly running a vilification campaign on social media against singer-actor Ali Zafar.

The court issued notices in the wake of submission of an interim challan by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing, in which Ms Shafi, Iffat Omar, Ali Gul Pir, Maham Javaid, Leena Ghani, Haseemus Zaman Khan, Fariha Ayub and Faizan Raza were declared “guilty” of running the smear drive against the complainant of the case, Ali Zafar.

They are all required to respond to the court notice by the next hearing slated for January 18.

On December 16, the cybercrime Lahore wing submitted the challan before the court in the FIR registered on the complaint filed by Mr Zafar.

“During the course of investigation so far Meera Shafi alias Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Maham Javaid, Leena Ghani, Haseemus Zaman, Fariha Ayub, Syed Faizan Raza, Humna Raza and Ali Gul Pir have been found guilty in this case as per available oral and documentary evidences. However, the complainant recorded his statement in favour of Hamna Raza to the extent of accepting her apology, thus she is not required in the investigation furthermore,” read the charge-sheet.

It said Ms Shafi posted defamatory and false accusations of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar in April 19, 2018 but she failed to produce any witnesses before the FIA to back up her allegations.

An FIR was registered on the court’s order in September last against her and other accused under section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109-PPC.

