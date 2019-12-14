Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah till Dec 21

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for seven days in alleged drugs recovery case, ARY News reported.

Owing to law and order issue, Rana Sanauallah was not produced before the court. The police submitted its report in this regard.

“Rana Sanaullah was not produced before the court due to law and order situation”, the police report said.

The court after extending judicial remand of the PML-N stalwart till December 21, adjourned the hearing.

At the last hearing of the case on December 14, the defence lawyers as a protest against the inappropriate behavior of police personnel had boycotted the court proceedings.

Defence lawyer Tahir Khalil Sindhu had said that the security officials resorted to violence against him and other lawyers.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted charge-sheet against the PML-N stalwart in July this year, in a case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car.

The ANF submitted the charge-sheet to the relevant court seized with the hearing of the case.

Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

