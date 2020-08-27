Justice will be delivered; you will be free if found not guilty, court assures Shehbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court here on Thursday resumed hearing a money laundering and assets beyond means case against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Judge Jawadul Hassan heard the case as the PML-N president appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge asked the government lawyer present in court as to where Hamza Shehbaz was, to which he replied that he will be presented before the court in a short while.

Shehbaz stated before the judge that he had not been involved in corruption of even a single penny. “I served the masses for twelve and a half years but never received TA/DA of a single rupee,” he continued.

At this, the accountability judge assured the opposition leader that he will be delivered justice. “You will be acquitted if you are found not guilty.”

“I swear to God, I saved billions of rupees of the nation,” the PML-N president maintained, claiming he was implicated in a trumped-up case.

The court allowed Shehbaz Sharif to leave the court after recording his attendance and issued arrest warrants for his son Salman Shehbaz and son-in-law Haroon Yousuf Aziz. It also issued summons to Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz and daughters, Rabia and Javeria.

