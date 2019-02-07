Court orders NAB to present Ramzan Sugar Mills reference

LAHORE: The accountability court on Thursday has asked the anti-graft watchdog body, to present Ramzan Sugar Mills reference on next hearing of the case, ARY News reported.

The court, while hearing the Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal asked why the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference has not been field yet?

To this, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court that the reference has been sent for the chairman’s approval.

“It will be filed soon after the approval of NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal”, he continued.

While, showing his resentment over non-appearance of Shehbaz Sharif in today’s hearing, the AC Judge asked, “where is he, the date was fixed for his indictment in Ashiana scam.”

The DSP informed the honourable judge that Shehbaz Sharif is having health issues and also holding PAC meetings in the federal capital.

Relaxation on the medical grounds to Shehbaz was not meant that he can skip hearings, the judge remarked.

“My client is facing problem of backbone and advised to avoid long travel,” Shehbaz counsel said.

The judge said he was fit and sound according to the report, “why don’t we summon the doctor, who has advised him from refraining to travel,” the judge said.

The court later, adjourned the hearing of the case until February 16 and asked the concerned authorities to ensure to produce Shehbaz on the next hearing, whether they had to arrange an air ambulance.

