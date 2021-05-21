Court orders Rs25,000 monthly allowance for all PhD holders

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered on Friday that all PhD degree holders be given a monthly allowance of Rs25,000, reported ARY News.

The high court gave this order on a petition filed by Dr Liaquat Ali Abro.

The court directed the Sindh chief secretary to forward a summary to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah within 15 days’ time in this regard. The court ruled that government employees holding a PhD degree should be given a Rs25,000 monthly allowance.

It further instructed that PhD holders working in different departments should be treated on the same footing.

The petitioner complained about disparities in PhD allowances saying some PhD holders are being given a Rs25,000 monthly allowance while the others Rs10,000.

A government counsel admitted that PhD holders working in universities get a Rs25,000 allowance while other government employees a Rs10,000 PhD allowance.

