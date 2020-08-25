Court postpones proceedings to declare Nawaz proclaimed offender

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday postponed until Sept 9 the proceedings to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender over his perpetual absence from the Toshakhana case hearing.

Accountability Judge Asghar Ali has gone on summer vacation, due to which the proclamation proceedings was put off until Sept 9 when the court is slated to resume the hearing of the case.

On Aug 17, the accountability court had ruled that former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani will be indicted in the Toshakhana reference on Sept 9.

Accountability Judge Asghar Ali had halted the process to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender over his perpetual absence from the court’s proceedings in the case until Aug 25 after he was informed that the PML-N supreme leader’s arrest warrants have been challenged in the IHC.

The accountability court also summoned Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, named in the case, to appear on next hearing on Sept 9 for indictment and directed all accused to furnish a surety bond of Rs2 million each.

