Court reserves verdict in Rana Sanaullah’s bail plea

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday reserved its verdict in a plea seeking bail for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, in a case related to the recovery of drugs from his vehicle, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing, Anti-Narcotics Force’s lawyer in his arguments before the court said, the ANF has no objection over the daily trial of the case and added that a report in this regard should also be kept under consideration along with the CCTV footage.

He said it is not mandatory to decide about the case or bail in the case on the basis of the video.

Read more: Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah for 14 days

Rana Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force over his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore in the month of August.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted challan against PML-N leader in a case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car.

The ANF submitted the charge-sheet to the relevant court seized with the hearing of the case. Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

