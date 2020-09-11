Web Analytics
Court extends Safdar Awan’s interim bail in NAB office clash case

capt safdar bail cancellation

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, Captain retired Safdar Awan till September 16 in a case related to violent clashes outside National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) office.

On August 12, chaos was witnessed outside NAB office after PML-N workers clashed with police personnel ahead of party leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the bureau.

The plea was taken up by ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court extended interim bail of Safdar Awan till September 16.

Read more: FIR registered against Maryam Nawaz, PML-N leaders on NAB request

It may be noted that on August 12, Lahore police had registered a case against 300 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including its Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the complaint of the National Accountability Bureau after violent clashes outside the NAB office.

The case carried sections dealing with the attack on NAB office in Lahore, interference in official duty and other related sections pertaining to violent acts.

