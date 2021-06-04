LAHORE: A sessions court on Friday took up a bail application of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif in a case pertaining to anti-state remarks.

Additional Sessions Judge Hafizur Rehman directed the defence and prosecution lawyers to appear on next hearing on June 7 to forward their arguments in the case.

Javed Latif in his bail plea stated that the police registered the case against him on political grounds, pleading with the court to grant him post-arrest bail.

On June 2,the court extended judicial remand of the PML-N leader until June 9. Judicial Magistrate Ahsan Raza heard the case as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was produced before him.

To a question regarding submission of a charge-sheet in the case, jail authorities said their duty was to produce the accused before the court and that it’s the investigation officer of the case who is to submit the challan.

The court directed the investigation officer to present the charge-sheet in the case on next hearing.

His lawyers contended that the police didn’t have any evidence to corroborate treason charges against their client. “Will court hand down capital punishment on just inclusion of section 302 (punishment for murder) in an FIR,” they questioned.

On April 27, the police took Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif into custody after a sessions court dismissed his bail.

