LAHORE: A Lahore court on Wednesday granted 14-day judicial remand of PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif in a case registered against him for allegedly delivering anti-state remarks.

Police produced him before the court on completion of his physical remand.

The prosecution side informed the court that the PML-N leader’s 14-day physical remand has completed.

Javed Latif complained to the judge about “ill treatment” meted out to him during his being in police custody on the physical remand.

Also Read: PML-N’s Javed Latif arrested after court rejects bail

His lawyers contended that the police didn’t have any evidence to corroborate treason charges against their client. “Will court hand down capital punishment if section 302 (punishment for murder) is incoporated in an FIR,” they questioned.

The court sent the lawmaker to jail on 14-day remand and adjourned the hearing until May 26.

On April 27, the police took PML-N MNA Javed Latif into custody after a sessions court dismissed his bail.

