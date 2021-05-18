Court orders to shut illegal appointment inquiry against Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday has ordered to close an inquiry pertaining to illegal recruitment against Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

Accountability court judge Shaikh Sajjad Ahmed heard the NAB plea seeking closure of inquiry against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The investigation officer of NAB presented the complete report before the court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its report stated Elhai along with the 79 were facing an inquiry related to illegal appointments and that most of the accused have passed away and some of them have retired. The rules for the appointment were relaxed by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as CM of the province.

The NAB further said that the court that its chairman has ordered the closure of the inquiry. The court after reviewing the report ordered to close the inquiry related to illegal appointments against Elahi.

Read more: No new inquiries being held against Chaudhry Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi; NAB clarifies

Recently the accountability court had granted a plea of the NAB Lahore to close an inquiry pertaining to assets beyond means of income against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The NAB while seeking the court’s decision argued that no iota of evidence found against Chaudhry brothers in assets beyond income inquiries.

The prosecutor stated that since no evidence of wrongdoing had been found against the PML-Q leaders in these cases, therefore, it was better to close the inquiry against them.

