No new inquiries being held against Chaudhry Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi; NAB clarifies

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday issued a clarification on the matter of a news circulating in the media with regards to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the anti-graft watchdog said that all information being disseminated on the subject is propagandous and held no truth.

NAB said that no new inquiries have been initiated against Chaudhry brothers.

The categorical denial from NAB came after news of a possible new investigation being opened against Chaudhry Pervaiz and Shujaat saw light on news and social media.

