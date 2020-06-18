KARACHI: Autopsy and biopsy of three children, residents of Kharadar who allegedly died after eating poisonous food has been order for which their graves will be exhumed, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police officials requested the exhumation saying that a thorough postmortem of the bodies was required to determine the cause of death so that the those responsible could be determined.

Read More: Sindh Food Authority raids cold storage, recovers unhygienic milk

The court will hear the exhumation request filed by the local police on June 25.

Three children had acquired takeout from the International fast-food chain while out and about in the city.

Kharadar General Hospital has submitted a formal report after running preliminary checks on the dead bodies to local police.

The children were brought in to the healthcare facility on the morning of June 15, one of the three children named Saad was brought back to the hospital in the afternoon and this time he was not alive.

Read More: Three children die from allegedly eating poisonous meal from fast food chain

After Saad, two girls Safa and Ayeza were brought in as an emergency case to the hospital.

The report said that the critically ill Safa remained alive for four minutes after being put on a ventilator.

Comments

comments