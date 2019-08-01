Court grants transit remand of Faryal Talpur until August 7

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday granted transit remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur until August 7 to enable her to travel to Karachi for attending the Sindh Assembly’s session.

The plea was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to allow Talpur’s transit remand so that she can attend provincial assembly session in Karachi.

The court accepted NAB’s plea and granted seven-day remand of Faryal Talpur. However, her counsel took back plea to extend her physical remand.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify Faryal Talpur as member of the Sindh Assembly.

As per details, the plea was submitted by PTI MPAs, Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar to the Provincial Election Commission Sindh, requesting it to disqualify Talpur as member of the provincial legislature over not disclosing her three properties in her nomination papers.

Read more: Court grants transit remand of Faryal Talpur until July 20

Talking to media Taj said he had submitted a resolution against Talpur with the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on June 22, but despite the passage of a month, due action has not been taken into the matter.

It may be noted that Faryal Talpur is currently in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over her alleged involvement in the fake bank accounts case.

Comments

comments