Court’s verdict certifies Nawaz is ‘godfather’ of corruption: Khurram

KARACHI: Reacting over court’s verdict against Nawaz Sharif, President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Division and MPA, Khurram Sherzaman on Monday, said that verdict has certified that Nawaz Sharif is ‘godfather’ of corruption.

In his statement issued here today, Khurram Sherzaman said that PTI’s top priority is corruption free Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting against this menace in the country, he continued.

“Every corrupt will be made accountable, now it’s Zardari’s turn after Nawaz Sharif,” he contented.

Mr Khurram said Asif Ali Zardari will soon be behind the bars in Adiala prison.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court today sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seven years jail in Al-Azizia accountability reference.

The court announced the verdict in the two references Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment and awarded the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader to seven years jail term and ordered him to pay $25million as fine.

