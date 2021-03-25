LAHORE: An accountability court ordered on Thursday the provincial authorities to make arrangements for PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s vaccination against the coronavirus inside prison within two days.

Shehbaz, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, and Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court as Judge Jawadul Hassan resumed hearing an asset case against them.

Also Read: Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter, son-in-law declared proclaimed offenders

Over the course of the hearing, Shehbaz complained to the judge that a medical board had examined him a month back but he has not yet been provided a copy of its report.

Besides, he said he requested the authorities to make arrangements for his Covid-19 vaccination inside the jail but his plea has been paid no heed.

Also Read: Hamza Shehbaz reaches Kot Lakhpat jail to meet father

The court directed the deputy home secretary to provide the medical report to the opposition leader and make arrangements for his vaccination within two days. The hearing was adjourned until tomorrow (Friday).

Comments

comments