Hamza Shehbaz reaches Kot Lakhpat jail to meet father

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz has reached Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet his father, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA), Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Hamza Shehbaz and family members will have lunch alongside Shehbaz Sharif inside the prison cell, said sources, adding that the politicians will also hold discussions over the ongoing session of the National Assembly (NA) besides holding consultations over the current political situation of Punjab.

An accountability court had extended the judicial remand of Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case on March 4. Medical reports of Shehbaz Sharif were also presented before the court.

Read: Senate Polls: Shehbaz, Khursheed, Asif reach parliament to cast votes

Earlier on February 27, Hamza Shahbaz had been released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail in assets beyond known sources of income case.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz along with a large number of party workers had reached Kot Lakhpat jail to welcome her cousin, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif after his release from jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court in Lahore had issued released orders for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza after submission of Rs10 million surety bond against his bail.

Comments

comments