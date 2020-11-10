COVID-19 second wave: Banquet owners reject indoor wedding ban

KARACHI: Karachi Banquet Hall Association has rejected the government’s decision to close marriage halls from November 20 after surge in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The government has banned indoor marriage ceremonies from November 20 till January 31 amid a sharp increase of coronavirus cases, however, marriage ceremonies can take place at open places following the SOPs.

President Karachi Banquet Hall Association, Shariq Memon while talking in ARY News’ programme Bakhbar Savera rejected the impression of violation of the SOPs at the banquets in the city.

Memon said that masks and sanitizers are arranged at the main entrances of wedding halls, all SOPs are also enforced, yet the government has decided to close the wedding halls. There is no justification for the closure.

Replying to a question, he said that we [the association] is ready for more stricter SOPs to contain the coronaivurs spread, but the government should reconsider its decision.

He said around 1.2 million workers are associated with the marriage halls in Karachi only and winning bread and butter for their families adding that workforce from allied industries like flowers, rent a car, beauty parlours, photographers and others is separate.

It may be noted that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday introduced new instructions amid the second wave of Covid-19.

