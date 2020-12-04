3,262 COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths recorded in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 3,262 new cases and 55 deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 55 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,260. 3,354 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,395 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 51,507 and the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases reaches up to 7.3 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 410,072.

Read: France says Covid-19 vaccinations will be free

A total of 44,627 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 350,305 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,672,166 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier on Thursday, it was learnt that the health ministry had finalised a comprehensive strategy for administering of the expected COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved the ‘Vaccine Administration Plan’, the comprehensive strategy prepared by the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) of the health ministry, sources told ARY News.

The responsibility for storage and transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine to the administration sites was given to the dedicated team of EPI, whereas, it will also train administration staff besides ascertaining their proficiency level before deputation, according to the letter obtained by ARY News.

Special security arrangements will be made for the safe transportation of coronavirus vaccine, it stated.

