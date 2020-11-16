COVID-19 cases: Operations at NICVD across Sindh postponed

KARACHI: Operations at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) across Sindh have been postponed for a week after another doctor and a score of staff tested positive for the COVID-19, ARY News reported.

According to Head of Cardiac Surgery, Dr Pervaiz, all the scheduled operations have been cancelled for a week at all centres of the NICVD across the province after the emergence of a number of COVID-19 cases.

He said that decision has been taken to protect patients and the staff of the NICVD from the deadly virus.

Dr Pervaiz further said that so far three doctors and two patients have been tested positive for the coronavirus at the Karachi centre. The COVID-19 positive staff has quarantined himself at their homes, he added.

Sindh especially Karachi is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases from the last two weeks. So far 21 educational institutions have been sealed in the Karachi after the emergence of COVID-19 cases.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Provincial minister Ikramullah Dharijo, Additional Home Secretary Sindh home department Usman Chachar, staff officer, Saeedullah and a number of staff working at the Sindh Secretariat have been tested positive for the infection.

