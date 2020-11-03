KARACHI: In a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the Sindh province on Tuesday recorded over 500 cases of the virus in a single day with more than half of it reported from Karachi, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“The province reported 521 cases during the last 24 hours, raising the provincial virus tally to 147,295,” said the chief minister while giving a routine briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province. “379 cases of COVID-19 are reported from Karachi alone,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that six people also succumbed to the infection during the past 24 hours, bring the provincial death toll to 2,639.

The chief minister further announced that 302 patients have recovered from the infection during the single day, bring total recoveries to 139,276.

“A total of 5,380 active COVID-19 patients are being treated in the province of which nearly 300 are being treated at the provincial hospitals while two of them are shifted to isolation centres,” he said adding that 191 patients are in critical condition while 27 are on the ventilator.

Pakistan COVID-19 tally

Pakistan has witnessed 1,167 new infections and 14 more deaths due to novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The total count of COVID-19 deaths has reached up to 6,849, whereas, the tally of active cases reached up to 13,965 in Pakistan, according to the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

27,984 tests have been conducted and 1,167 cases were confirmed. 430 patients recovered from COVID-19. Overall cases have reached up to 336,260 and the total recoveries recorded up to 315,446.

