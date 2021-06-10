COVID-19 claims 76 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed 76 more lives and infected 1,303 people over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 76 more people lost their lives. The overall death toll has surged to 21,453, while 1,118 new infections surfaced when 43,900 samples were tested during this period.

Statistics 10 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,824

Positive Cases: 1303

Positivity % : 3.1%

Deaths : 76 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 10, 2021

The positivity rate in the country witnessed a minor surge and was recorded at 3.1% during the past 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 climbed to 937,434 after 1,303 people tested positive for the virus. 2,967 patients are in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

1,978 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 871,669.

Read more: Walk-in vaccination of citizens aged 18, above allowed as NCOC eases COVID curbs

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab has reported a total of 343,252 cases, Sindh 325,738, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 135,162, Islamabad 81,933, Balochistan 26,052, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,623, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,674.

Meanwhile, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed walk-in vaccination of citizens aged 18 and above from June 11 besides easing COVID restrictions nationwide.

Besides lowering the age bar for COVID vaccination in a meeting headed by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, the NCOC had also decided to restrict movement once a week, contrary to the previous ban on movement for two days a week.

Comments

comments