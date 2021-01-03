Covid-19 claims 53 more lives, 2,272 new cases reported

ISLAMABAD: As many as 2,272 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 486,634.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 53 more people died during this period, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 10,311.

A total of 44,392 samples were tested, out of which 2,272 turned out to be positive. The national positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 5.11 per cent.

There are a total of 35,663 active cases of the coronavirus while the number of recovered patients stands stands at 440,660. 1,784 of the patients currently under treatment are said to be critical.

Sindh has thus far reported 217,636 infections, Punjab 140,188, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 59,255, Balochistan 18,218, Islamabad 38,146, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,325 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,866.

Yesterday, Karachi recorded the highest positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases at 15.77 per cent and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) the lowest at 1.41pc. The national positivity rate of the novel coronavirus cases was 5.81pc.

