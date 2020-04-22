COVID-19: Top clerics to offer prayers at home during Ramazan

KARACHI: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman said on Wednesday that he and Mufti Taqi Usmani would offer payers at home during Ramazan amid COVID-19 pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking to ARY NEWS, the prominent cleric said that he was offering prayers at home during the pandemic and the same would continue during the month of Ramazan.

“We have started implementing the 20-point agreement finalized with the federal government,” Muneeb ur Rehman said.

He stressed upon other clerics to implement the agreement with the government. “We have promised with the president and the prime minister that people aging above 50 will not come to mosques,” he said.

In his message for the prayer leaders, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman said that they should point out signs in the mosques to implement social distancing during the prayers.

“Aged and differently-abled people have been directed to offer prayers at home,” he said.

He also asked those suffering from flu, fever and other COVID-19 symptoms to avoid coming to the mosques. He also requested the prayer leaders to hold Friday prayers twice at mosques in thickly populated areas.

On April 18, a consultative session of religious scholars with President Arif Alvi in chair agreed over 20-point preventive measures against highly contagious novel coronavirus disease during prayers in the month of holy Ramadan.

The meeting was held to discuss precautionary measures in the holy month to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The president chaired the session with the religious scholars via video link, who attended the consultation from governor houses.

The government in the session in a conditional agreement allowed congregational prayers and Taraveeh in Ramadan with preventive measures.

Read More: Ulema, Mashaikh support lockdown strategy of PM Khan

President Alvi in the meeting said that the people should perform ablutions for prayers from homes and during prayers “a space of two persons should be left between two people offering prayers in a row.”

“The floor of mosques should be washed with chlorine mixed water and prayers offered at uncovered floor in worship places,” it was further agreed.

It was also decided that “no collective Sehri or Iftar arrangements” will be made at the mosques”.

“The government will review its decision if agreed precautions not observed properly or the coronavirus spread rapidly,” President Arif Alvi said in the session.

Comments

comments