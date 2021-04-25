COVID-19: Complete lockdown to be imposed in Mardan

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to impose a week-long complete lockdown in Mardan after witnessing the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases above 40 per cent, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The KP government spokesperson Kamran Bangash announced that a seven-day complete lockdown will be imposed in Mardan from Monday (tomorrow). He added that the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has crossed 40 per cent mark in Mardan.

He detailed that pharmacies and shops of essential commodities will remain open. Bangash appealed to citizens to strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A day after Pakistan reported the highest number of COVID-related deaths, the pandemic claimed 118 more lives in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 118 people died of Covid-19 in a single day, pushing the national tally to 17,117.

As many as 5,611 new infections surfaced when 55,611 samples were tested. The country’s overall positivity ratio of new cases jumped to 10.17%, according to the NCOC.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 795,627 with the addition of 5,611 cases.

Comments

comments