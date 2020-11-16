Sindh records 848 news cases in daily tally, Karachi comprises 69 pc

KARACHI: Sindh laments four more lives on Monday as Covid-19 continues to rage on having the number of infections reached over 156,528 people in the province alone, ARY News reported.

The daily total tally of Covid cases in Sindh in the past 24-hour span stood at 848 cases while 499 patients receive treatment in hospitals, the chief minister noted.

Out of total daily tally recorded for past 24 hours, 592 belong to Karachi which makes about 69 per cent of all the cases emerging from the metropolis.

Announcing daily figures of Covid-19, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said to date the total number of recovered cases now stands at 143,252.

With four new fatalities attributed to the global pandemic, the Sindh number of people to have lost their lives throughout outbreak phase stands at 2751.

It may be noted 376 people have been reported with critical health status and complications while 37 are on ventilator support due to Covid-19 infections.

READ: CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Pertinent to underline that CM Syed Murad Ali Shah has tested positive for novel coronavirus today himself after he underwent the COVID-19 test on Friday.

He said he had to consider taking the test after showing signs of mild symptoms after confirmation of which he has quarantined himself on the advice of doctors.

The news has been confirmed by the CM Sindh himself and the spokesperson of the Sindh government.

