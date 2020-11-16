CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah underwent the COVID-19 test on Friday after showing signs of temperature. After confirmation of the virus, he has quarantined himself on the advice of the doctors.

* نماز جمعۃ المبارک کے بعد کوویڈ 19 کا ٹیسٹ کروایا تو مثبت آیا، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ سید مراد علی شاہ — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) November 16, 2020

The news has been confirmed by the CM Sindh himself and the spokesperson of the Sindh government.

In his initial statement, Shah said he is not experiencing any other symptoms of the disease other than low-grade fever.

Meanwhile, the doctors have advised Sindh cabinet members to go through COVID-19 tests as a precautionary measure because they have been in contact with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise across the country as 2,128 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours.

