CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah underwent the COVID-19 test on Friday after showing signs of temperature. After confirmation of the virus, he has quarantined himself on the advice of the doctors.

 The news has been confirmed by the CM Sindh himself and the spokesperson of the Sindh government.

In his initial statement, Shah said he is not experiencing any other symptoms of the disease other than low-grade fever.

Meanwhile, the doctors have advised Sindh cabinet members to go through COVID-19 tests as a precautionary measure because they have been in contact with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

Read more: Sindh reports 942 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise across the country as 2,128 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours.

