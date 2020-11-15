Sindh reports 942 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed nine more lives and infected as many as 942 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 2,747 in the province.

He maintained that the province reported 942 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally of people infected with the pandemic to 155,680.

The chief minister said that 11,353 samples were tested today, which detected 942 new cases of COVID-19. Murad Ali Shah said that 290 more patients of the coronavirus recuperated during the past 24 hours, bring the total recoveries to 142,707. He maintained that currently there were 10,226 active virus patients in the province.

Read More: Sindh sees 979 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours

Earlier on November 12, Sindh province had reported over 950 virus cases, the highest figure since July this year, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We reported 979 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the province during the last 24 hours after performing 12,599 tests,” the chief minister had said while sharing the daily virus tally. He had said that 314 more people recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Comments

comments