Sindh sees 979 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours

KARACHI: The Sindh province on Thursday reported over 950 virus cases, the highest figure since July this year, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We reported 979 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the province during the last 24 hours after performing 12,599 tests,” the chief minister said while sharing the daily virus tally.

He said that 314 more people have recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Sharing astonishing figures of the virus cases from Karachi alone, the chief minister said that the city reported 789 COVID-19 cases out of 979 provincial cases during the last 24 hours.

Pakistan Covid-19 tally

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that 1,808 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours.

The tally of deaths reached up to 7,055 in Pakistan, whereas, the number of active cases of COVID-19 reached up to 22,088 and the total count of infections stood at 349,992.

36,686 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and the country has so far carried out 4810182 tests. 784 more patients recovered from the virus, whereas, the total number of recoveries stands at 320,849 patients.

