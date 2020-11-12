Islamabad’s COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 5.8pc

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases in Islamabad is increasing sharply as 322 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr Zaeem 322 cases were registered in the federal capital after 5,453 tests in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Islamabad has jumped to 5.8%.

New cases detected today were 322 from the following regions of Islamabad The tests run in the last 24-hours were 5,453, Positivity rate soared up to 5.8% . pic.twitter.com/MZDyzQEvI5 — District Health Office Islamabad (@DhoIslamabad) November 11, 2020

It is to be noted that 1,808 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours, said NCOC.

Read more: COVID-19: NCOC recommends ban on big public gatherings

Earlier on Wednesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said the number of COVID-19 cases surged in Pakistan during the recent few weeks and time has come to take tough decisions.

While talking in ARY News program ‘Powerplay’ Dr Faisal Sultan had expressed concerns over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country and said that time has come to take more strict decisions in order to tackle the outbreak.

Comments

comments