ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has said that the countries of Asia Pacific should settle their disputes for peace, security and economic prosperity in the region.

He was virtually speaking at the Conference on Future of Asia under the theme Shaping the Post-Covid Era: Asia’s Role in the Global Recovery this morning.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said COVID-19 pandemic has badly damaged the poor and developing countries but we should keep our economies open for quick recovery.

He said we cannot progress economically unless we resolve the disputes in the region.

Imran Khan said his suggestions for economic recovery are now being recognized and consensus has emerged. He underlined the need to enhance COVID vaccine production.

“The pandemic has badly affected the poor countries,” the premier said and urged the world to help the poor countries in strengthening their economies.

Read more: Mafias want govt to give NRO: PM Imran Khan

PM Khan welcomed debt service suspension by the G-20 countries amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Kashmir, he urged the international community to take action against atrocities being committed by occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Imran Khan said India will have to stop human rights violations in occupied territory and should rescind the illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019 to resume dialogue.

He said Kashmir dispute can be resolved by the implementation of the UN resolutions.

Comments

comments