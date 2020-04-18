Covid-19 death rate lower than predicted: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar advised the people to continue adopting precautionary measures, including social distancing, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a press briefing alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the government’s capability of conducting coronavirus tests has increased five-fold in a month.

He urged opposition leaders to refrain from playing politics over the coronavirus crisis and join hands with the government to emerge from the challenge posed by the pandemic.

Asad Umar reiterated the government’s resolve to continue making decisions for the well-being of the nation by raising above politics.

Thankfully, he said Covid-19 death rate is lower than predicted in the country. He added cases of the deadly virus are also less than initial projections. He stressed the need for keeping the deadly virus at bay and saving livelihoods at the same time.

Asad Umar said the country has faced no such emergency situation in the past. He added decisions are being made in a coherent manner to eliminate the pandemic.

