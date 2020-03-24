Experts warn of adverse impact of anti-malarial drugs’ use for COVID-19

LAHORE: The Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) of the Punjab government on Tuesday advised against the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine drugs for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The panel constituted by the provincial government for clinical management of COVID-19 patients said in a statement that there is no evidence showing positive results of the use of both these drugs to cure the people affected by the disease.

It warned of the adverse impact of the usage of both medicines and called for exercising caution in this regard.

Earlier, on March 22, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said experts are determining the use of chloroquine for treatment of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chloroquine, a drug used against malaria, is available in abundance in the country at present, the SAPM said while speaking at a press conference. He added a ban has been imposed on export of the chloroquine medicine and its raw material.

There is no evidence suggesting that taking chloroquine will guard people against the coronavirus, he stated in clear terms.

