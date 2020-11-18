COVID-19: Federal govt decides against convening NA session

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided not to convene the session of the National Assembly scheduled from November 20 owing to rising COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the rising COVID-19 cases have disrupted the parliamentary proceedings and the National Assembly session beginning from November 20 will not be convened soon.

The session had to continue for two weeks and the government has now decided that the fresh session would now be convened keeping in view the virus-related situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Parliament House and it was closed for three days after the cases.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has reported fresh 2,208 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths by the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh addition of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now stands at 363,380, whereas, the active cases stood at 30,362.

Read More: 597 new cases of novel coronavirus, 17 deaths reported in Punjab

In the past 24 hours, 37 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,193.

A total of 38,544 tests were conducted across the country during this period. The overall tally of recovered patients from the disease has reached 325,788, while 5,018,483 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments